Bat tests positive for rabies in Racine County

RACINE, Wis. — A positive report of rabies was found in a bat in the eastern part of Racine County, the Racine County Public Health Division announced Thursday.

The bat was found, captured, and sent for laboratory testing. Though rabies is rare in the United States, the health division says it remains a concern because several million residents are victims of animal bites each year.

Officials say rabies is commonly found in bats and other wild animals like raccoons, foxes, coyotes, and skunks. The rabies virus is typically transmitted through salivia or brain/nervous system tissue. The health division says you can only get the virus by coming in contact with these specific bodily fluids and tissues.

Rabies is a fatal disease but can be prevented with proper treatment.

The Racine County Public Health Division provides the following tips for the public:

• Keep your pets up to date on vaccines and keep records of when they were vaccinated.

• Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets.

• Do not handle wild animals.

• Teach your children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets.

• Any exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with your physician and reported to your local health department.

• If your pet has been in a fight with any wild animals, please contact your veterinarian and local health department.

If you get bitten or scratched, you are urged to wash the wound immediately with soap and water and report to your local physician and your public health department, or local law enforcement.

