KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are asking people to avoid the area of 61st and 24th due to a barricaded subject.

Officials did not release many details but said SWAT teams are on the scene.

In a tweet, Kenosha police asked people to avoid the area for their safety and said updates will be provided.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

