'Barenaked Ladies' playing BMO Pavilion stage on June 7

Ed Robertson, Kevin Hearn, Jim Creeggan, Tyler Stewart
Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Ed Robertson, from left, Kevin Hearn, Jim Creeggan and Tyler Stewart of the Barenaked Ladies perform at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 14:44:56-05

The rock band Barenaked Ladies will be playing BMO Pavilion stage on June 7, organizers announced Monday.

The show is part of their 'Last Summer on Earth 2023' tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

View the tour schedule below:

Fri/Jun-02 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-03 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Sun/Jun-04 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater- Semisonic and Del Amitri

Tue/Jun-06 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Wed/Jun-07 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion- Semisonic and Del Amitri

Fri/Jun-09 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-10 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Sun/Jun-11 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Tue/Jun-13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Wed/Jun-14 - Salt Lake City, UT VENUE TBA - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Thu/Jun-15Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Semisonic and Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-17 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Tue/Jun-20 Saratoga, CA VENUE TBA - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Thu/Jun-22 - San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Fri/Jun-23 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre - Semisonicand Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-24 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Semisonic and Del Amitri

Mon/Jun-26 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall - Semisonicand Del Amitri

Wed/Jun-28 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Five For Fighting
and Del Amitri

Fri/Jun-30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Sat/Jul-01 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum -Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Tue/Jul-04 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Wed/Jul-05 Washington, DC The Anthem - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Fri/Jul-07 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Sat/Jul-08 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Sun/Jul-09 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Tue/Jul-11 - Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Wed/Jul-12 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Fri/Jul-14 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Sun/Jul-16 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Tue/Jul-18 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion - Five For Fightingand Del Amitri

Wed/Jul-19 Philadelphia, PA The Met - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Fri/Jul-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Sat/Jul-22 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Correction: The show is not a part of Summerfest, even though it is scheduled for inside the Summerfest facility.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

