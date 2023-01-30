'Barenaked Ladies' playing BMO Pavilion stage on June 7

The rock band Barenaked Ladies will be playing BMO Pavilion stage on June 7, organizers announced Monday.
The show is part of their 'Last Summer on Earth 2023' tour.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
View the tour schedule below:
Fri/Jun-02 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Sat/Jun-03 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Sun/Jun-04 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater- Semisonic and Del Amitri
Tue/Jun-06 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Wed/Jun-07 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion- Semisonic and Del Amitri
Fri/Jun-09 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Sat/Jun-10 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Sun/Jun-11 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Tue/Jun-13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Wed/Jun-14 - Salt Lake City, UT VENUE TBA - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Thu/Jun-15Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Semisonic and Del Amitri
Sat/Jun-17 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Tue/Jun-20 Saratoga, CA VENUE TBA - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Thu/Jun-22 - San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Fri/Jun-23 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre - Semisonicand Del Amitri
Sat/Jun-24 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Semisonic and Del Amitri
Mon/Jun-26 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall - Semisonicand Del Amitri
Wed/Jun-28 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Five For Fighting
and Del Amitri
Fri/Jun-30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Sat/Jul-01 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum -Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Tue/Jul-04 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Wed/Jul-05 Washington, DC The Anthem - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Fri/Jul-07 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Sat/Jul-08 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Sun/Jul-09 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Tue/Jul-11 - Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Wed/Jul-12 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Fri/Jul-14 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Sun/Jul-16 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Tue/Jul-18 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion - Five For Fightingand Del Amitri
Wed/Jul-19 Philadelphia, PA The Met - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Fri/Jul-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Sat/Jul-22 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
Correction: The show is not a part of Summerfest, even though it is scheduled for inside the Summerfest facility.