'Barenaked Ladies' playing BMO Pavilion stage on June 7

The rock band Barenaked Ladies will be playing BMO Pavilion stage on June 7, organizers announced Monday.

The show is part of their 'Last Summer on Earth 2023' tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

View the tour schedule below:

Fri/Jun-02 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Sat/Jun-03 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Sun/Jun-04 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater- Semisonic and Del Amitri



Tue/Jun-06 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Wed/Jun-07 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion- Semisonic and Del Amitri



Fri/Jun-09 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Sat/Jun-10 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Sun/Jun-11 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Tue/Jun-13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Wed/Jun-14 - Salt Lake City, UT VENUE TBA - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Thu/Jun-15Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Semisonic and Del Amitri



Sat/Jun-17 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Tue/Jun-20 Saratoga, CA VENUE TBA - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Thu/Jun-22 - San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Fri/Jun-23 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre - Semisonicand Del Amitri



Sat/Jun-24 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Semisonic and Del Amitri



Mon/Jun-26 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall - Semisonicand Del Amitri



Wed/Jun-28 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri



Fri/Jun-30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Sat/Jul-01 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum -Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Tue/Jul-04 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Wed/Jul-05 Washington, DC The Anthem - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Fri/Jul-07 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Sat/Jul-08 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Sun/Jul-09 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Tue/Jul-11 - Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Wed/Jul-12 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Fri/Jul-14 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Sun/Jul-16 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Tue/Jul-18 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion - Five For Fightingand Del Amitri



Wed/Jul-19 Philadelphia, PA The Met - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Fri/Jul-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri



Sat/Jul-22 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre - Five For Fighting and Del Amitri





Correction: The show is not a part of Summerfest, even though it is scheduled for inside the Summerfest facility.

