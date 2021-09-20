Watch
Baraboo School District settles suit over harassment of student

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district has settled a lawsuit brought by one of its former students who said the district ignored years of complaints by her and her mother about multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of racial discrimination.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Baraboo School District agreed to pay 18-year-old Dasia Banks and her legal team $862,500. A Baraboo School District spokesperson declined to comment beyond confirming “the matter has been resolved.”

The lawsuit filed in early 2020 outlined a pattern of racist taunts and harassment directed at Banks by other students. The suit says that during her freshman year she was sexually assaulted by a boy who staff knew had a history of harassing and abusing other students.

