Baraboo Police search for missing 13-year-old last seen in Madison

She was last seen in Madison on Dec. 30.
CITY OF BARABOO, Wis. — The Baraboo Police Department is searching for Emily Velez Gonzales, 13, who was reported as a runaway after leaving her home on Dec. 27.

She was last seen in Madison on Dec. 30. Emily has medium-length brown hair, tan skin, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-7353.

