Baraboo Police search for missing 13-year-old last seen in Madison

CITY OF BARABOO, Wis. — The Baraboo Police Department is searching for Emily Velez Gonzales, 13, who was reported as a runaway after leaving her home on Dec. 27.

She was last seen in Madison on Dec. 30. Emily has medium-length brown hair, tan skin, and brown eyes.

Baraboo Police Department Emily Velez Gonzales.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-7353.

