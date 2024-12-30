Baraboo Police search for missing 13-year-old last seen in Madison

CITY OF BARABOO, Wis. — The Baraboo Police Department is searching for Emily Velez Gonzales, 13, who was reported as a runaway after leaving her home on Dec. 27.
She was last seen in Madison on Dec. 30. Emily has medium-length brown hair, tan skin, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-7353.
