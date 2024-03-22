Ballin' with Butch: Former Badgers star Brian Butch discusses March Madness.

As the NCAA tournament continues to unfold, today's matchups featuring Marquette and Wisconsin are adding to the frenzy of March Madness.

Joining us for insight is Brian Butch, an analyst on the Badgers Radio Network, Big Ten Network, and iHeartRadio.

Butch joined TMJ4 News at 4 from Brooklyn alongside Matt Lepay for '97-3 The Game,' to offer his thoughts on the action.

Listeners can catch Butch alongside Czabe on their morning drive on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on 97.3 The Game.

Watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip