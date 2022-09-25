Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakhtiari expected to play against the Buccaneers

After nearly two years off the field due to an ACL injury, David Bakhtiari is expected to play against the Buccaneers in Tampa today.
David Bakhtiari
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) plays during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The All-Pro left tackle is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice. “I’m like really itching to get back out there,” Bakhtiari said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
David Bakhtiari
Posted at 1:58 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 16:07:20-04

TAMPA, Fl. — After nearly two years off the field due to an ACL injury, David Bakhtiari is expected to play against the Buccaneers in Tampa today.

According to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the left tackle is likely to play in today’s game after a long awaited return.

Back at the end of 2020, Bakhtiari suffered an ACL injury during practice one day and has since left a hole in the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line.

Bakhtiari did play in one game last season, the final regular season game against the Detroit Lions. While his improvement from his injury looked promising, Bakhtiari was out during the Packers’ postseason run and the first two games of the 2022 season.

For many fans, seeing Bakhtiari back on the field will be a welcomed sight.

The Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need