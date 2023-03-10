Baird Center: Baird given naming rights of expanded Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee-based company Baird has been authorized as the naming rights partner with the Wisconsin Center.

The Board of the Wisconsin Center District (WCD), which owns the Wisconsin Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UWM Panther Arena, announced the news Friday saying the new and improved Wisconsin Center downtown will be called the Baird Center.

"The ideal naming rights partner would be homegrown, have a world-class reputation and, for the greatest possible success, share our core values and commitment to the city of Milwaukee. Baird meets and exceeds those qualifications and will give our convention center, and our city, yet another spectacular reason for visitors to add Milwaukee to their list of not-to-be-missed destinations,” said WCD President and CEO Marty Brooks.

The expanded convention center is expected to open in May of 2024 under the new 15-year naming rights agreement.

The expansion will nearly double the size of the Wisconsin Center. According to the latest news release from WCD, the completed center will have 52 meeting rooms, 22 loading docks, a 400-stall indoor parking garage, and a new rooftop ballroom with seating for 2,000.

“This agreement fits with our ongoing efforts to build Baird’s brand across our global footprint and reflects our longstanding commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Baird Chairman and CEO Steve Booth. “The new state-of-the-art convention center will enhance Milwaukee’s growing reputation as a modern, forward-looking city, and we are honored to support and be part of its success.”

Supporters have long claimed the City has missed opportunities for conventions because the building couldn’t support them. Brooks says it’s not only about booking larger conventions but about flexibility, being able to book multiple conventions to run at the same time.

"This project has had a lot of ups and downs," said Marty Brooks, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District. "We really started working in earnest on this in August of 2019. It's when the board authorized a million dollars to spend toward pursing the idea."

City leaders say it's not just a structure that's being built. The project is expected to grow spending, attract more visitors and keep fueling economic development west of the river.

And along the way, job opportunities with a living wage will be created. Those involved say it's all part of building a more equitable downtown.

"There is a commitment that there will be a floor of $15 an hour for the workers here," added Lafayette Crump, the Commissioner of City Development for Milwaukee. "We're starting to see that become a standard floor, and a recognition that if you're going to be working 40 hours a week — you should have a wage you can actually support your family on."

