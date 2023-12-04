Badgers to play in ReliaQuest Bowl

MADISON, Wisc. — The Wisconsin Badgers are going bowling!

The NCAA announced Sunday that the Wisconsin Badgers will travel to Tampa, FL, to face off against Louisiana State University in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 1.

Bowl game ticket orders from the general public can be made online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone, or in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket office starting at 9 a.m. CT, on Thursday, Dec. 7. If you'd like to purchase a ticket over the phone, call 1-800-GO-BADGERS.

The game will be televised on ESPN2. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.

