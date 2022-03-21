Watch
Badgers' Chryst says he never spoke directly to Williams

FILE - Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Chryst says he never personally spoke with Caleb Williams when the former Oklahoma quarterback was considering potential transfer destinations before choosing Southern California. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 21, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he never personally spoke with Caleb Williams when the former Oklahoma quarterback was considering potential transfer destinations before choosing Southern California.

Chryst added that he did keep incumbent quarterback Graham Mertz informed about the situation as Williams was making his decision.

Wisconsin was linked as a possible landing spot for Williams thanks in part to his relationship with new Badgers offensive coordinator Bobby Engram Williams and Engram’s son, Wisconsin receiver Dean Engram, were teammates at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

