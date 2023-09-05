Back to school is one of the most dangerous times of year for children to be pedestrians

MILWAUKEE — A new report out by AAA finds that the time children are returning to school is one of the most dangerous times of year for children who are pedestrians. This comes as four children in Milwaukee, who were either walking or biking, were hit by cars.

The first day of school started on the right note for one Milwaukee Public School on the south side. Sabiha Begum, a mother of three children, says she saw drivers being careful.

Students exit the Audubon Technology and Communication Middle School on Milwaukee's south side.

“In the morning it was very good. As I was walking to school it was very busy, this street and people are very cautious,” said Begum.

TMJ4 Sabiha Begum, a mother of three children, says she saw drivers being careful around the school.

But longtime resident Tianalyse Rivera says that doesn't last. At the end of last school year, her family was so concerned about how people were driving around the school they bought this sign that tells drivers to go slow.

TMJ4 Tianalyse Rivera says her family bought this sign in hopes of reminding drivers to slow down.

"The reckless driving here by a school zone is just not appropriate,” said Rivera.

A new study by AAA finds 27% of Wisconsin drivers admit to using their cell phone in an active school zone and 45% of drivers in Wisconsin admit to speeding in an active school zone. Both of which are illegal.

On top of that, AAA finds the most dangerous time for a child to be walking or biking is between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the weekday.

"Those school days when they're going back and forth to school is when they're the most vulnerable and most at risk,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA.

How fast you are driving, especially around a pedestrian, matters according to the National Association of City Transportation officials. A person or a child hit by a car at 35 miles per hour is 5 times more likely to die than a person hit by a car at 20 miles per hour.

"So those lower speed limits that you see in school zones, those are set for a reason, and those really can be a matter of life or death for those students that are crossing there,” said Jarmusz.

But no matter where you drive, it is important to be on the lookout for children.

In the last week in Milwaukee, four children have been hit by cars while either walking or biking. On August 27th, at Fond du Lac Avenue and Melvina, Tyrone Reese, 11, was killed while riding his bike. On August 30th, a 13-year-old was walking near Florist and 80th when they were hit by a car. That same day a 10-year-old girl was also hit by a car at Florist and 39th Street while riding her bike. Finally, on September 1st, at 3rd and Nash, a 4-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her tricycle.

TMJ4 Tianalyse Rivera says her family was so concerned about how people were driving around the school they bought a sign that tells drivers to go slow.

Tianalyse says her family hopes people see their sign and slow down.

“We do it because we care,” said Tianalyse Rivera.

AAA says there are some things drivers should be doing to keep kids safe. First, come to complete a stop, a third of drivers admit to rolling through school stop signs even where kids are likely to cross. Second, eliminate distractions, especially in school zones and third, give children on bicycles plenty of room. They can be inexperienced or unsteady, so slow down and leave at least three feet between you and the bicyclist.

