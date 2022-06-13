Baby formula shipment enough to fill 30,000 bottles coming to Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — A new partnership to help feed babies and support families in Milwaukee will begin on Monday.

We know that there has been a new donation of baby formula - 1,000 cans. That's enough to fill about 30,000 bottles.

The question this morning is how will that be distributed to families who need it?

There is a press conference set to begin at Hayat Pharmacy at noon. TMJ4 News will be live-streaming it at tmj4.com.

At that time we expect to learn how this new supply of formula will get into the hand of families, and also learn about the new partnership that has made this possible.

As far as wider relief across the country, we know formula production is increasing, and Abbot's Michigan factory has re-opened. The president has invoked the Defense Production Act to get necessary ingredients to formula manufacturers as quickly as possible.

The first two shipments from the federal government's "Operation Fly Formula" have brought a total of nearly 1 million pounds of baby formula into the U.S. But that's just a fraction of what families need.

Heading into the weekend, the White House announced that another 212,000 pounds of formula is expected to arrive by the end of June.

The FDA is allowing more international manufacturers to sell their baby formula in the U.S. So far, three have gotten approval to do that. And because these brands haven't been sold here before, they'll look noticeably different. That will hopefully be a solid sign to families that help is on the way.

