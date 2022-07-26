Watch Now
Baby dies after semi tractor-trailer crashes into home near Oshkosh

Authorities say a semi tractor-trailer crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road near Oshkosh Monday evening.
Posted at 11:41 PM, Jul 25, 2022
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 8-month-old baby was killed after a semi tractor-trailer crashed into a house Monday night, authorities said.

Authorities said in an update Tuesday morning that the crash happened about 6 p.m. Monday when the semi left Interstate 41 southbound, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road, and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh.

The semi tractor-trailer driver is identified as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. He sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Tragically, the sheriff's office said one person inside the home died at the scene of the crash, an 8-month-old baby boy.

As a result of the crash, subsequent investigation, crash reconstruction, and scene clean-up, Green Valley Road was closed between STH 76 and CTH GG for about 10.5 hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

