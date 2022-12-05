'Babies killing babies': Family speaks out about 16-year-old shot and killed over the weekend

MILWAUKEE — The family of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed over the weekend is now speaking out about his death.

Chevaz Collins Jr. died on Saturday night in a parking lot near 13th and Lapham just after 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said they have not made any arrests and are searching for unknown suspects. The family said they don't know what happened.

“These are babies killing babies. Babies killing babies," said Chevaz's grandmother, Monica Collins.

The teenager was a sophomore at South Division High School where he was attending a basketball game on Saturday, according to his family, before he was shot.

When we met Monica Collins at her home, Chevaz's father, Chevaz Collins, was there but so stricken with grief he was unable to speak. His sister, Jackyha Collins, spoke on his behalf.

“They took a 16-year-old from his brothers and sisters. They took their oldest brother. From his dad, they took his oldest child. His oldest son. From his mama, her only son," said Jackysha Collins.

Chevaz was one of two teens shot and killed over the weekend. The other, 17-year-old Terrence Hinton, died after being shot near 95th and Silver Spring, according to police.

According to police, 23 juveniles have been killed this year in Milwaukee, 20 from gun violence.

“You don’t want to feel what we’re feeling, because we empty. We empty as hell. Don’t nobody even know," said Monica Collins.

