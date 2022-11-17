B93.3 is now playing Christmas music!

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's B93.3 has started playing Christmas music!

Some people say Christmas music should not be played before Thanksgiving but others say differently. At B93.3, now is the time.

On Thursday morning, the Milwaukee radio station had the Dancing Grannies at the studio for the official switch to Christmas music.

If you were listening to 93.3 a little after 8 a.m., you heard one final non-Christmas song followed by a countdown. Right around 8:03 a.m., the grannies hit a button and started the Christmas season at B93.3!

The first song? It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas!

Will you be tuning in?

