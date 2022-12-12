Award-winning choreographer returns to Milwaukee to help make a difference

MILWAUKEE — Frank Gatson, Jr. is the biggest winner of the MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography.

"Arlene Skwierawski, a teacher who took me to Broadway in 1976 to see the Wiz. When I saw the Wiz, I saw the Funky Monkeys jump in the air. I said I want to do that," said Gatson.

After graduating from North Division High School, Frank Gatson, Jr. attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and majored in political science.

"My dad wanted me to be a lawyer, but something just kept knocking at the door. Show business!"

Once he completed his education, he started honing his skills with a song and dance group that promoted multiculturalism, racial equality, and positive thinking.

"I was in 'Up With People.' I traveled around the world for three years singing and dancing. I did all kinds of movement. We did Superbowl halftimes back then," said Gatson.

Shortly thereafter, he went to New York City and enrolled in Alvin Ailey and the Broadway Dance Center.

"I started auditioning but those dancers were trained, the Broadway kids were trained. I said I got to go home, and I came back to Milwaukee, and I was just sad, but then I said let me go to get a master's degree in Theater and Dance."

After earning that degree from UW-Milwaukee, Frank Gatson, Jr. got his first big break!

"I started traveling around the world and I ended up in L.A. and I auditioned for Smooth Criminal, got the video, and it was on and cracking then."

The rest as they say is history! Gatson has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

"Brandy was before Beyonce' and then En Vogue was after Brandy and then that's why Beyonce called on me because of what I was doing with En Vogue because that was my first MTV Award," said Gatson.

He even took some time to teach me a few of those famous moves! Just when he thought he was ready to make a documentary about his amazing career, something interesting happened during the pandemic.

"My mom hated L.A. and did not realize that she was not happy there. My stepdad passed away, so she moved out there with us. A friend of hers just one day was talking on the phone and said the most interesting words. She said, bring your mama home, that's all she said. That's what got me back to Milwaukee," said Gatson.

Gatson has an extraordinary resume and his career spans over 45 years, but he's returning to his hometown of Milwaukee to give a new meaning to eliminating racism and empowering women through a partnership with the YWCA.

Tracey Williams, the president and CEO of the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, invited Gatson to tour the 80,000-square-foot building.

"It was a calling that evening that said I know what to do with this building," said Gatson.

Together they decided to create intergenerational programming to promote the arts and athletics to complement what the YWCA is already doing.

"Something bigger than me called me back to this to come back to my city and share my light and the YWCA is a blessing that it will be a hub," said Gatson.

Frank has planned a special gala to honor those living in our community and to help raise funds to get the project underway.

"(It is on) Dec. 28 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Uihlein Hall with 2000 seats," said Gatson.

Celebrities like Brandy, En Vogue, Le'Andria Johnson, Luke James, and many others are scheduled to perform.

"The theme is to the nines and what to the nines really means...anything to perfection. You can dress to the nines, but I'm going to put on a Frank Gatson production. I'm trying to turn it out!"

For more details on the event, visit isupportthemission.org.

