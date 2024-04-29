Autism Awareness Month: Leroy Butler shares autistic son's journey

MILWAUKEE — Leroy Butler is a former NFL player. He spent his entire 12-year career as a safety for the Green Bay Packers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. TMJ4's Andrea Williams has talked to Leroy about everything from bullying to cooking, but this is his first time discussing his namesake.

"I have six kids, that those are like all girls to have one favorite, my son.

Little Leroy...as he's called, loves sports. He plays football.

"Before the pandemic, he played football, and I didn't know if he would like it," said Butler.

Leroy Butler Leroy Butler and his son Leroy the 4th

And also like his Dad...he defies the odds.

"You grew up had the braces on your feet, on your legs. you were told you weren't going to run, walk, you were in a wheelchair, stated Williams. You progress to become a NFL Hall of Famer, so you know better than anybody that obstacles are there to you know, be jumped over, right?

"Yes! responded Butler. He's 12 years old, he's autistic. Out of all my kids, every morning...how did you sleep? Dad, I love you!"

Little Leroy was diagnosed with Autism at age 4. He was non-verbal, but a special teacher came into his life and changed all that.

"I met a true angel, Miss Julia Witherspoon," said Butler.

Coincidently, Andrea Wiliams met Julia Witherspoon over 20 years ago when she was a Racine Police Officer and started the Cop -n- Kids Reading Center. Cops 'n Kids Reading Center Home Racine, WI (cops-n-kids.org) So it wasn't a surprise, because she's amazing with kids of all ages and has been recognized nationally for it. Before retirement, Julia would ride around in her squad car and hand out books to the kids on her beat. Cops-N-Kids Reading Program Use Your Life Award (oprah.com)

Leroy Butler Little Leroy with Mrs. Julia Witherspoon

"She potty trained him, taught him how to read, taught him discipline," said Butler.

Leroy and his wife Genesis say they don't know where they'd be without Ms. Julia and Little Leroy's current teachers.

Leroy Butler Leroy Butler with his wife Genesis and their son Leroy the 4th

"Without teachers, there's no LeRoy Butler, without teachers, special needs teachers and schools, there's no Leroy Butler the fourth," said Butler.

"Touches me deeply, it touches my heart, it really warms my heart. I'm trying not to cry. I deliberately try hard to see him be successful, because I know it's locked in there."

"What would you say stood out to you about him? How smart he was, non-verbally, he would do things without talking," said Witherspoon.

Fast forward to today, he's not only talking, but like his Dad he's playing sports...even winning medals in cross country.

"He won a medal first time, he did it on his own, said Witherspoon. His father is equally as proud, "He can run, never gets tired".

Little Leroy feels the love from parents...teachers...and his teammates.

"His teammates, I just love them because they're not doing it because he's autistic. They're doing it because it's the right thing to do, said Butler. I would not be sitting here if it wasn't for George Koonce, Gilbert Brown, Shawn Jones, Antonio Freeman. I love my teammates, so I always taught him to love your teammates."

"You see lots of traits of winning...yes. Not in the sense of a race or a game but winning on a personal level," said Williams.

"What gives me hope, I see other grown people, autistic, they work. They get married, just like everybody else, said Butler. My grandmother said, God made everybody good at something, but you got to figure out what it is, but he made you good at something. He's going to be great at being there for people!"

For more information about Autism, visit: www.autismsociety.org

