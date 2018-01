MILWAUKEE -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a missing teenager who may be traveling to Milwaukee.

Tarshae Draper, 16, was last seen more than a year ago on January 8, 2017 in Indianapolis.

NCMEC says she may still be in the Indianapolis area or she may attempt to travel to Milwaukee and may be in the company of an adult male.

Tarshae is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and naturally brown colored hair; however, she may dye her hair. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about Tarshae is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 1-317-327-3811.