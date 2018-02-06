Authorities identify Waukesha man killed in Dane County ski hill crash

AP
8:49 AM, Feb 6, 2018
58 mins ago

The Dane County medical examiner's office says 37-year-old Jonathan Allen of Waukesha was skiing Saturday afternoon at Tyrol Basin near Mount Horeb.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a downhill skier has died in a crash in Dane County.

The county medical examiner's office says 37-year-old Jonathan Allen of Waukesha was skiing Saturday afternoon at Tyrol Basin near Mount Horeb. He suffered fatal injuries when he crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed.

Weather conditions prevented a medical helicopter from responding, so the man was taken by ambulance to UW Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office and sheriff's deputies are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top