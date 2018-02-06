Authorities identify Waukesha man killed in Dane County ski hill crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a downhill skier has died in a crash in Dane County.

The county medical examiner's office says 37-year-old Jonathan Allen of Waukesha was skiing Saturday afternoon at Tyrol Basin near Mount Horeb. He suffered fatal injuries when he crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed.

Weather conditions prevented a medical helicopter from responding, so the man was taken by ambulance to UW Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office and sheriff's deputies are investigating.