Aurora Hospital investigating homeless man left outside in hospital gown

A picture of a homeless man sitting on a wet sidewalk outside of Aurora hospital has sparked an internal investigation.

Someone snapped the picture of the man discharged from Aurora Sinai Medical Center wearing only a hospital gown and scrub pants in the cold. A local homeless organization says the man was being treated for frostbite.

A Spokesperson at Aurora says they are investigating the situation and they released this statement to TODAY'S TMJ4:

"It is clear that our protocols and values were not followed, and we're deeply troubled by this. We're taking this matter very seriously and have suspended the individuals involved, pending an investigation."

