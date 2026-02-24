Aurora Health Care easing mask, visitor policies; WI seeing 'moderate' respiratory illness activity

Starting Wednesday, Aurora HealthCare is lifting its mask and visitor restrictions in place since December.

Masks are now optional and continue to be available for visitors. However, anyone with respiratory symptoms, fever or a rash should not visit. Masking is required for all individuals in high-risk patient areas when indicated by signage and for symptomatic patients if outside their patient room.

Children 12 and under can also visit area hospitals again.

The company said this comes after a decrease in respiratory illness cases in its patients.

According to data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, Wisconsin remains at a "moderate" activity level for acute respiratory illnesses, which tracks illnesses like influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

Aurora Health Care encourages people to continue using preventative measures against these illnesses:



Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with hands

Stay home if feeling sick

Keep up to date with all recommended vaccines

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error