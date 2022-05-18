Aurora caregivers celebrated at Brewers game on Healthcare Appreciation Night

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute to its caregivers on Healthcare Appreciation Night during Tuesday's game at American Family Field.

A group of 100 Aurora team members and guests took over a section with their "Proud to be Healthcare Worker" t-shirts. The members represented sites throughout Wisconsin.

During the game, Aurora said there was a special Treat Yourself Area that offered yoga, dry bar, spa and massage stations for healthcare workers to enjoy.

According to a news release, several Aurora attendees even took part in some notable game-day festivities, including the ceremonial first pitch, a call out on the big screen during the game, in-game contests and waving the Brewers flag outside Bernie Brewer’s chalet.

"To be recognized by not just Aurora Health Care, but also by the Brewers and their fans is a special feeling. Both organizations have a very special place in my heart. My fellow team members and I are just doing what we love the most, and that is caring for those in our community,” said Melissa Sellers, respiratory therapist at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee who threw out the first pitch pre-game.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip