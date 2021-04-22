Watch
Attorney General Kaul to launch clergy sex abuse probe

Markus Schreiber/AP
FILE - In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials' handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 22, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to launch an investigation into clergy sex assault across Wisconsin's five Catholic dioceses.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that it had obtained a letter Kaul wrote to the dioceses informing them that the Department of Justice will conduct a review of clergy sexual abuse.

Kaul invited representatives from the dioceses to a meeting on Monday to discuss next steps and indicated he would announce the review soon after. The letter also asked the dioceses to preserve any relevant documents or information.

