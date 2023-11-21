At-risk pets from overcrowded shelters arrive in Waukesha, ready to adopt soon

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A life-saving flight landed in Waukesha Tuesday morning with dozens of at-risk pets from overcrowded shelters aboard.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure was there as those animals were given a second chance at life and a chance to have a happy Thanksgiving.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) says they will be making a difference this holiday season.

"We are moving at-risk pets from Louisiana and Alabama. The shelters are just absolutely overcrowded," Erin Robbins, VP of Pet Transport Good Flights, said. "We are able to move pets that otherwise might not have a positive outcome."

27 dogs and 10 cats have stories of strength and resilience that will make you want them!

"We have one puppy that's missing part of its foot," Robbins shared.

Pups are taken from the Greater Good Charities Good Flight program to one of the partnering shelters where their new life can begin.

"We'll give them a nice warm blanket, a couple of good meals, and a lot of TLC," Jennifer Smeija, communications and media specialist at HAWS, said.

The best part is most of these animals can be ready for adoption within a day or two. So, while you're gearing up for Thanksgiving, the hope is you would also consider giving these pets that second chance.

"'Tis the season love. 'Tis the season of thanks. What better way to be thankful than to have love in your life and adopt a pet... If we can just give everybody a little bit of hope. Little puppy kisses or kitten cuddles. It really comes together and makes magnificent things happen."

If you're interested in adopting, fostering, or donating to HAWS, visit hawspets.org.

