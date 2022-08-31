Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

At least 20 people displaced following Milwaukee apartment fire

The Red Cross has set up a disaster relief shelter for those displaced at Redeemer Lutheran Church
The American Red Cross has opened a disaster relief shelter following an apartment fire in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
apartment fire.JPG
Posted at 5:31 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 07:05:57-04

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross has opened a disaster relief shelter following an apartment fire in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

The fire happened near 26th and Kilbourn. The Red Cross said about 16 units were affected and it's expecting around 20 people at its shelter.

The shelter is located at Redeemer Lutheran Church and offers those displaced a place to sleep as well as meals and other essentials.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information and will update this article when we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards