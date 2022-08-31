At least 20 people displaced following Milwaukee apartment fire

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross has opened a disaster relief shelter following an apartment fire in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

The fire happened near 26th and Kilbourn. The Red Cross said about 16 units were affected and it's expecting around 20 people at its shelter.

The shelter is located at Redeemer Lutheran Church and offers those displaced a place to sleep as well as meals and other essentials.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information and will update this article when we learn more.

