At least 10 cars broken into during Marquette basketball game, police say

MILWAUKEE — Suspects broke into at least 10 vehicles parked near Fiserv Forum during Marquette's men's basketball game Tuesday night, police say.

Detectives are investigating at least 10 break-ins around 6:45 p.m. near 7th and Vliet, about a block from the Milwaukee Bucks home stadium.

Police said the suspects broke windows. People TMJ4 News talked to say they had their windows broken, but at this time it appears no belongings were taken from the cars. Car owners tell us once the game ended, they saw a number of people walking from Fiserv Forum to the line of cars with smashed windows.

Jessica Bresina and Brad Franzen They were parked on 7th and McKinley to enjoy the Marquette game.

The Marquette Golden Eagles beat the Seton Hall Pirates 83-69. The Eagles play their home games at Fiserv Forum.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

