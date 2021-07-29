Ozaukee County Fair contends with severe weather threat on opening night

CEDARBURG — On its first year back after a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, the Ozaukee County Fair had to contend with severe weather threats.

Organizers met in the evening to brush up on their emergency weather evacuation plans should the need arise, but the storms stayed north for the majority of the night.

TMJ4

Fair Director Mark Larsen said last year's event was a scaled-down version consisting only of 4H events. The organization had to dip into its rainy day fund and hoped this year would be better.

“We’re hoping not to have bad weather this year so that we can now recoup what we lost last year,” said Larsen.

TMJ4

Midway ride operator Ronald Kedrowicz was busy preparing for the potential weather. If the storm gets to the fairgrounds before closing, he was ready.

“What we’ll do tonight is we’ll secure a lot of the scenery, a lot of scenery will come off, a lot of tops will come off the rides,” he said.

The Ozaukee County Fair runs through Sunday, and admission is free.

