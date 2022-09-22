Associated Bank announces sponsorship agreement with Milwaukee Repertory Theater

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Associated Bank have announced a new 20-year sponsorship agreement worth $10 million.

Associated Bank shared the news Thursday saying the agreement comes in support of the theater's campaign to create a new theater complex attached to the Associated Bank River Center.

The Milwaukee Rep's new complex will be called the Associated Bank Theater Center through 2042.

“Milwaukee Rep has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s cultural heritage for nearly 70 years. We couldn’t be more proud to provide this enduring commitment to their mission and to making Milwaukee a more vibrant place to live and work,” said Andy Harmening, president, and CEO of Associated Bank.

Milwaukee Rep executive director Chad Bauman said the new complex and partnership will ensure world-class theater remains in Milwaukee for decades to come.

The Milwaukee Rep Board of Trustees unanimously approved plans to build the entirely new, expanded complex with state-of-the-art theaters, gathering spaces, an education center, and modern audience amenities.

A press release from Associated Bank states more information on the new building and timeline will be released in the coming months.

