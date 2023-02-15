Assisted living home damaged in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two homes were damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon, one of which was a residential facility for adults with disabilities.

The fire happened near 39th and Burleigh. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, it began in a boarded-up and vacant home but extended to the home next door.

That home next door is a Community Based Residential Facility that is home to seven disabled adults, all of whom will be going to another home for the time being.

The director of the facility told TMJ4's Ubah Ali that one adult was inside at the time of the fire but was able to get out.

MFD said one firefighter is being evaluated for injuries.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip