Assistant wrestling coach in Racine County charged with sexual assault

RACINE, Wis. — The assistant wrestling coach at a Racine County school has been charged with sexual assault, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Alejandro J. Guardiola, 22, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said Guardiola had inappropriate text message conversations with a 14-year-old boy.

The boy told the sheriff's office that he had also sexually assaulted him.

Guardiola was charged and appeared in court on April 10, where his cash bail was set at $5,000.

The sheriff's office said it's investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to reach out to them at 262-886-2300.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip