Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Assistant wrestling coach in Racine County charged with sexual assault

IMG_4190.jpg
Racine County Sheriff's Office
IMG_4190.jpg
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 09:44:49-04

RACINE, Wis. — The assistant wrestling coach at a Racine County school has been charged with sexual assault, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Alejandro J. Guardiola, 22, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said Guardiola had inappropriate text message conversations with a 14-year-old boy.

The boy told the sheriff's office that he had also sexually assaulted him.

Guardiola was charged and appeared in court on April 10, where his cash bail was set at $5,000.

The sheriff's office said it's investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to reach out to them at 262-886-2300.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Spelling Bee Digital 480x360.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals live on TMJ4