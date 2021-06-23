Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Assembly to vote on ending licenses for braiding hair

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Shelly Smith braids hair for Bridget Dunmore at her salon, Braid Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. Legislators in Kansas and Wisconsin are considering whether to revise their states' anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles "historically associated with race" such as braids, locs and twists. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Hair braiding
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 13:19:16-04

MADISON — The state Senate is set to pass a bill that would allow people to braid hair without a license.

The Black community has been pushing to deregulate braiding for years.

According to the Institute for Justice, 30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure.

The Wisconsin's bill's main authors, Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend hair-braiding is an ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding, creating more jobs for people of color.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday. The Assembly passed it in March.

Senate approval wound send the proposal on to Gov. Tony Evers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch Milwaukee Tonight weekdays at 6:30 p.m.