Assembly to vote on bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 5:18 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 06:18:00-05

WISCONSIN — The state Assembly is poised to pass a Republican-authored bill that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers' legal liability.

Under the bill, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products.

People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product's design.

The bill's supporters include Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. and the Firearm Industry Trade Association.

Opponents include the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Wednesday.

Approval would send it to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

