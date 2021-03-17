Assembly OKs bill ending hair-braiding licenses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bipartisan bill that would allow people to braid hair without a barber or cosmetology license.

The bill's main sponsors, Rep. Sheila Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend that hair-braiding is a natural and ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding, creating jobs for people of color.

They also argue that many cosmetology schools don't teach natural braiding and braiding isn't a threat to public safety since it doesn't use heat or chemicals.

Both Stubbs and Johnson are Black.

The Assembly approved the bill 88-5 during a floor session Wednesday afternoon. It goes next to the state Senate.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip