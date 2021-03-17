Menu

Assembly OKs bill ending hair-braiding licenses

Charlie Riedel/AP
Shelly Smith braids hair for Bridget Dunmore at her salon, Braid Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. Legislators in Kansas and Wisconsin are considering whether to revise their states' anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles "historically associated with race" such as braids, locs and twists. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 8:03 AM, Mar 17, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bipartisan bill that would allow people to braid hair without a barber or cosmetology license.

The bill's main sponsors, Rep. Sheila Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend that hair-braiding is a natural and ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding, creating jobs for people of color.

They also argue that many cosmetology schools don't teach natural braiding and braiding isn't a threat to public safety since it doesn't use heat or chemicals.

Both Stubbs and Johnson are Black.

The Assembly approved the bill 88-5 during a floor session Wednesday afternoon. It goes next to the state Senate.

