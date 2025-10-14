Ascension Wisconsin reaches new agreement with UnitedHealthcare

Ascension Wisconsin announced Tuesday it has reached a new agreement with UnitedHealthcare, securing uninterrupted in-network access to care for patients covered under UHC’s commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans.

The announcement comes two weeks after Ascension Wisconsin said it would no longer be part of UnitedHealthcare’s network, as the two sides had been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract at the time.

“This agreement is more than just a contract,” said Daniel Jackson, CEO of Ascension Wisconsin. “It is a reaffirmation of our mission to serve all with dignity and compassion. By securing fair and sustainable reimbursement, we are able to continue supporting our caregivers, strengthening our ministries and providing high-quality, compassionate care across the communities we serve.”

According to Ascension Wisconsin, the renewed agreement ensures that individuals and families with UnitedHealthcare coverage can continue receiving care at Ascension Wisconsin’s hospitals, clinics, and outpatient facilities without disruption.

“We are grateful for the partnership and patience of those we serve as we navigated this important agreement,” Jackson said. “Together, we will continue our healing ministry and our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities.”

A spokesperson for Ascension Wisconsin said the agreement is effective immediately and that Ascension held claims for services furnished between Oct. 1 and Oct. 13.

Services received during that period will be covered at in-network rates, and patients should not be billed for out-of-network costs.

