Ascension Wisconsin health care providers reporting technology system interruptions

TMJ4 received several reports from patients about a system-wide outage with Ascension Wisconsin.

The health care provider confirmed staff "detected unusual activity on select technology network systems." Leaders with Ascension say they responded immediately, started an investigation and began trying to fix the problem. Access to some systems may be interrupted while Ascension staff work on the issue.

"Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible," Ascension told TMJ4 via email.

Ascension says it is is working with "the appropriate authorities" to see what information, if any, might be affected by the situation.

