Ascension St. Joseph's NICU caring for 6 sets of twins heading into Mother's Day

MILWAUKEE — Heading into Mother's Day weekend, Ascension St. Joseph's neonatal intensive care unit has been caring for six sets of twins.

It is the largest group of twins the medical team recalls caring for at one time.

It is not the ideal spot for the holiday, but one mom said despite that she is grateful.

"They have their 10 fingers, 10 toes. They're here," Krista Van Caster said.

Van Caster is a new mom to twin boys, Cameron and Wesley. They were born at 31 weeks, each weighing less than 4 pounds.

"We told them two days ago, we said just stay in there. We're not celebrating Mother's Day this year, but they had different plans," Van Caster said.

The NICU is a tough place to be, but it is filled with resilience even in the smallest humans.

Shaqualla Dickerson's twin daughters Tru and Ta'Laya have been there since March.

"I come every day," Dickerson said.

"You can't plan for life. You know, life will throw you whatever it throws you, but you can choose how you react to it. I just am reminding myself of that," Dickerson said.

This will be Van Caster's first time celebrating the holiday as a parent.

"These are happy tears because to not be in it alone. I'm standing here alone right now, but I have a wonderful husband and a wonderful set of parents," Van Caster said. "Those are things that just fill your heart with more love."

It is a season filled with overwhelming emotions, but Van Caster is staying optimistic for her and her boys.

"I just want them to be able to look at a tough situation and not feel defeated," Van Caster said. "That's where I stand as an example today."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip