Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

As Vikes prep for Rodgers, Packers 'D poses tough test, too

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Preston Smith walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Seahawks Packers Football
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 11:09:21-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are used to the stress of defending against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The three-time NFL MVP has 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions in 13 games against Minnesota under coach Mike Zimmer.

The Packers' defense will pose a tough test for the Vikings, too.

The Packers have not allowed their opponent to score for six straight quarters.

They surrendered only one touchdown pass over their last three games against star quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

The Packers are 8-2. They have a 3 1/2-game lead in the NFC North on the Vikings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage