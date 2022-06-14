As temps ramp up, here's how you can keep your pets safe this summer

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As Southeastern Wisconsin experiences record-high temperatures, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) reminds pet owners of the dangers the heat can bring their pets.

HAWS advises pet owners to never leave pets in parked cars due to inside temperatures of a car reaching deadly levels in minutes. In the sunlight, temperatures can rise more than 30 degrees per minute.

In extreme weather conditions, pets should remain indoors. When pets must be outside, it is integral that pet owners protect pets from the heat and sun, as well as make sure plenty of fresh, cool water is provided. HAWS also urges pet owners to exercise their pets in the early morning or evening hours. Avoid hot asphalt for pets that have sensitive paws.

Identifying symptoms of heat stress is something that HAWS wants people to be mindful of. Below are common signs of heat stress:

Heavy panting

Glazed eyes

Rapid heartbeat

Restlessness

Excessive thirst

Lethargy

Vomiting

If the following symptoms are present, HAWS urges pet owners to move the animal into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Cold towels should be applied to the head, neck and chest. Cool (not cold) water can be run over the animal as well. Pet owners should also let the pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick lice cubes. Whenever in doubt, people should contact a veterinarian.

Lynn Olenik, HAWS’ Executive Director, says that residents should contact Waukesha County Humane Officers if there are any concerns about a pet in the neighborhood at 262-896-8330. Owners who are concerned about their ability to keep their companion pets safe during hot weather are encouraged to call HAWS to discuss available alternatives.

