Arzel Ivery, accused of killing a mother and her 2 daughters, to be sentenced Friday

MILWAUKEE — Arzel Ivery, the 26-year-old Milwaukee man accused of killing a mother and her two daughters is set to be sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to homicide charges back in April.

Online court records show Ivery pleaded guilty to three counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Amarah Banks, 26, and her two daughters, Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Cameria Banks, 4, had been missing for at least a week before investigators found their bodies in a garage near 47th and Burleigh.

According to a criminal complaint, Ivery's father initially called the Memphis Police Department and stated that Ivery had killed the mother of his children and his children in Milwaukee earlier in the month.

In police interviews, Ivery said there had been tension between him and Amarah Banks since the recent death of their son on Feb. 7, 2020. He admitted to going to her house on Feb. 8 during which time the two got into an argument and Ivery eventually strangled her to death.

Ivery told police he did not want the children to "live in a world where they did not have their mother," so he went into each child's bedroom and strangled them as well, according to the criminal complaint.

Sojourner released a statement Friday that reads:

"“Our hearts are grieving with the Banks family,” said Sojourner President and CEO Carmen Pitre. “The depth of this loss is simply unimaginable and we urge the media to respect the family’s right to privacy during this difficult time.”

Domestic violence-related deaths have increased by 400% over the past two years. If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, please reach out for help. Risk assessment, emergency shelter, advocacy and support services are available. Contact Sojourner’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline by phone (414) 933-2722 or text (414) 877-8100 to connect with an Advocate."

TMJ4 will update this web story as soon as Ivery's sentence is handed down.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip