Artist Mauricio Ramirez gives tour of Milwaukee murals

TMJ4's Shannon Sims took a city tour with Mauricio Ramirez and learned more about his inspiration and connection to Milwaukee.
Mauricio Ramirez's southside roots go deep and his imprint on Cream City is wide. Ramirez is wanted all over the country for his vibrant depictions of humanity from him tagging walls to now people paying him to beautify spaces with his geometric gems. Ramirez says having his artwork displayed all over Milwaukee gives his mom some bragging rights, knowing her son's creativity can be seen in every corner of the city.
The Giannis mural.

Mauricio Ramirez mural locations in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims took a city tour with him and learned more about his inspiration and connection to Milwaukee. You can watch the tour in the video at the top of this article.

Learn more about his work by visiting Mauricio Ramirez's website.

