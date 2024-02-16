Art, music and gym classes in jeopardy if $252M referendum fails, MPS superintendent says

MILWAUKEE — There’s a big decision on the April ballot that could have a big impact on Milwaukee Public Schools as well as property tax rates in the city.

Milwaukee voters will decide whether to pass a $252 million referendum.

From art, gym and music teachers to librarians and counselors, MPS says a significant number of specialty staff positions are on the chopping block if the referendum fails.

The huge decision comes with a variety of viewpoints.

In this story, we’ll hear from a principal on the progress that could be lost, MPS’ superintendent on why so much money is needed now — and the reservations of an MPS parent. But we start with an elementary school student on the importance of electives.

Meah Buford’s artwork helps brighten up the hallways at Hawthorne School. The 5th grade student says the benefits of music and art class go beyond getting creative.

"My favorite is art because it's more chilling, it's more calm,” she said. “You get to paint anything and you get to make new things, create new things and it's more relaxing."

Just a few years ago, Meah’s elementary school didn’t have a single gum, art or music teacher. Instead, activity carts were brought into their regular classrooms.

That all changed after voters approved MPS’ last referendum in 2020. Principal Shantee Jude Williams says students can’t afford to go back to the bare minimum.

"We need to maintain what we have,” she said. “Smaller class sizes, teachers that are in a professional area, not just the regular teacher teaching a subject and say, ok, that's it. A professional teacher teaching that subject."

"All of those things are in jeopardy,” said MPS Superintendent Keith Posley.

Superintendent Posley says this referendum is not just about saving programming, but enhancing it for years to come.

The district wants to offer additional music classes to 27,000 more students, greater access to art at 56 schools and dozens of new gum teachers just to name a few.

"All around the suburbs, all around the state of Wisconsin, children have an opportunity to have an art class, music, physical education, not art on a cart,” Superintendent Posley said. "It is not about a wishlist, it's trying to get children exactly what they need."

Superintendent Posley says the reason MPS can’t afford to provide these programs without more money is due to the state underfunding schools. As the district deals with declining enrollment, he says the biggest problem is per-pupil funding hasn’t matched the rate of inflation in 15 years.

“If this referendum were to pass, would you commit to not having to go back to taxpayers for say, five to ten years from now since this is only four years removed from the last one?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"That is not a commitment that I could truly say here and make today because that's based on what happens in Madison around funding schools and funding districts and per pupil allocations and those kinds of things, so that is bigger than Keith Posley as the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools,” Superintendent Posley replied.

The average home in Milwaukee is worth $187,000. If the referendum is approved, typical property taxes would go up $404 annually.

"If I'm going to take a cut meaning having to pay more in property taxes then I have to get a bang for my buck,” said MPS parent Joshua Liston.

Voters in Milwaukee are already paying more for everyday purchases due to the new 2.4 percent local sales tax. Liston says that isn’t the reason why he plans to vote no.

He thinks more funding needs to go toward programs that provide students with the skills to get full-time jobs once they graduate.

"When I went through MPS, there were things in place to better us outside of school and they cut that a long time ago,” he said. “So Madison high school had the nursing school for CNAs. You could get your CNA license as a student. Where are those? Tech had the woodworking and the apprenticeships. Where are those programs. If you're going to take my money, then I need it to go toward programs that I see fit for my kids."

Milwaukee voters will see the referendum on their ballot April 2.

