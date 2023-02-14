Arrowhead High School responds to concerns involving camera and visiting students

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Arrowhead Union High School District's superintendent revealed they are making changes to where they host visiting teams after a situation involving Waukesha West High School.

This week, some families with the Waukesha West Basketball program got a letter stating their designated room while playing at Arrowhead High School had a camera and that video was taken. The school said, "some if not many of our players went through the process of changing before and after the contest without knowledge of being filmed."

Arrowhead Superintendent Laura Myrah shared pictures of the room, which is typically used as a study hall. It showed a camera in the middle of the ceiling, windows, and several desks.

In an email, the superintendent said "the space is clearly not a locker room or changing room with any expectation of privacy."

Teams visiting Arrowhead are given team rooms near bathrooms to change, which is a format they have used for about 10 years.

Myrah called this recent situation a misunderstanding about the purpose of the room.

"How would they know that? I feel like there should’ve been signs that they should be changing in the bathrooms and not just out in the open," said Waukesha West High School student Sydney Johnson.

Johnson was not involved in this situation but understands why athletes visiting schools may use whatever room they are assigned to change. The high school senior noted every school is different so clearly communicating expectations is key.

"Back in middle school I was a big volleyball person and when going to other schools you wouldn’t think twice about it," Johnson said.

Myrah said law enforcement determined video from several events where visitors used the study hall room does not show nudity or inappropriate undressing.

TMJ4 News reached out to Waukesha County Sheriff's Department for clarity on this situation.

