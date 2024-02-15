Arrowhead father moved to tears after son becomes subject of racist social media post

HARTLAND, Wis. — We are hearing for the first time from the father of one of the students that was the subject of racist photo that went viral in the Hartland community.

A packed Arrowhead school board meeting went silent as Santonio Martin shared his family's experience over the last week. The father of five, moved to tears, as he spoke to board members at the podium Wednesday night.

“My son just sent [the photo} to me like ‘dad this is what's going on,’” Martin recalled.

He shared with board members and parents gathered what it was like seeing a photo of his son sitting at the lunch table with a racial slur written underneath him.

“I brought him all the way from Georgia so he could play football for this program. We're only here for business and that’s to get him to the next level, to play division one someday,” Martin shared.

He opened up about his own experiences, saying “This is the first time this happened with my kid, but I go through this every day.”

After an emotional plea to the board to understand how harmful situations like these are, the father of five told TMJ4 that speaking out about this was for more than just his own peace of mind.

“It’s not about just me, it’s not about my son, even though it happened to my son, it’s about the generation that’s coming up, it’s about the other kids that are in school going through it elsewhere around the world. It’s just something that needs to stop.”

The Arrowhead Board President, Kim Schubert, condemning the issue in a written statement read earlier in the meeting, that said in part:

It is completely unacceptable for students, and any member of our school community, to engage in racist language or activities. Use of the n-word by anyone on our campus will not be tolerated… Members of our administration and team have circled with all students and parents to educate and discipline offenders and talk with and support those on the receiving end of this objectionable act.

Other parents at Wednesday night’s meeting suggested to the board bringing in consultants to speak with students and community members about ways to respect different cultures and races, so this doesn’t happen again.

In the meantime, Santonio says this was a learning experience for him and his son, who is healing, but now back to focusing on football.

