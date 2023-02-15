Arrests made after fight between students, a parent at Wauwatosa East

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa Police Department made three arrests Tuesday afternoon after a fight between students and a parent at Wauwatosa East High School, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter to parents, Principal Nick Hughes said there was a verbal confrontation that became physical between a parent and a group of Wauwatosa East students ahead of the freshman basketball game.

Hughes said police restrained a disruptive student during the incident for not following orders.

And while that was happening, Hughes said, the parent of that student shoved a school administrator.

“The behavior exhibited by these individuals is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Hughes. “The behavior exhibited this evening is not consistent with our school values. We are extremely disappointed with the events of today."

Hughes said school administrators will finalize the investigation and consult with the Wauwatosa Police Department regarding potential next steps.

He added citations will be issued and all students involved will face “progressive school discipline.”

You can read the full email from Hughes below.

