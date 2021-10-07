Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Walworth County

ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — An Elkhorn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last weekend in Walworth County.

Elkhorn police say Francisco Garcia was walking along county Highway H Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck whose driver failed to stop after hitting him.

Garcia, who lived in the Lake Geneva area, died at the scene of the crash after his body was found in a ditch near Gateway Technical College’s Elkhorn campus.

Police on Monday issued an alert that investigators were looking for a silver GMC pickup, with front end damage. The 33-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Walworth County Jail. Charges are pending.

