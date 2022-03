BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police say they have made an arrest in connection to a double homicide on North Meadowside Court last November.

Police did not identify the 19-year-old man but charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

As TMJ4 News reported at the time, authorities found the bodies of two people who had been shot to death at North Meadowside Court and West Dean Road on Nov. 10, 2021.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

