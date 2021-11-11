Police: 2 killed in Brown Deer shooting

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police tell TMJ4 that two people were fatally shot in a Brown Deer neighborhood Wednesday night.

North Shore Fire and Rescue said they initially responded to the area of Meadowside and Dean for a shooting around 9 p.m. During North Shore's response, they were advised by police of a second victim.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can hear a woman in the distance crying. Police say two people were shot and killed along Meadowside Ct. tonight. The investigation continues on a very sad night. pic.twitter.com/JeznUZyxlO — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 11, 2021

