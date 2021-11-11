Watch
Police: 2 killed in Brown Deer shooting

Brown Deer police tell TMJ4 that two people were fatally shot in a Brown Deer neighborhood Wednesday night.
BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police tell TMJ4 that two people were fatally shot in a Brown Deer neighborhood Wednesday night.

North Shore Fire and Rescue said they initially responded to the area of Meadowside and Dean for a shooting around 9 p.m. During North Shore's response, they were advised by police of a second victim.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

