Army Veteran says new gifted smart home in Waukesha County is 'incredibly humbling'

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — There's no place like home and now Army Veteran Jason Church and his wife Bella have a new gifted home.

Church arrived at his specially adapted mortgage-free smart home in the Town of Summit Thursday surrounded by American flags, family, and friends.

Charles web 1

The retired Army Captain was deployed in Afghanistan in 2012 when his legs were severed by an explosive device.

Church needed 20 surgeries to save his life.

His new home will allow him to have more mobility and independence.

"Today is incredibly, incredibly humbling," said Church. "Regaining independence, feeling like you're safe and secure in your own home is something that all of us want. And for me, this is something that my wife and I just never probably imagined would happen."

It happened Thursday.

The home was built with the help of the Gary Sinise Foundation - the actor played Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump. Local businesses also supported the project.

The third-generation Army soldier says his new home is also special for another reason.

“When I joined the service, I'm reminded of why I did it every single day I walk into this house because what's sitting right there, on the corner is a piece of the Pentagon from 9-11. That will always remind me that there will need to be others who put on a uniform after me and defend this country," said Church.

Church and his wife helped design the three bedroom home.

This is the 84th home in the country built by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

