Army veteran and student at UW-Parkside finds purpose in helping others

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jennifer Staton grew up in Racine and knew early on that she was drawn to joining the United States Army.

"I mean 9/11 happened when I was in eighth grade, that had an impact on me," Staton recalled. "In my heart, I knew I wanted to do something that meant something."

Staton, whose maiden name is Lopez, was 19 years old when she left for basic training.

Her first stop was upstate New York where she began her journey to becoming a combat medic.

"I was a field medic, so I enjoy the camaraderie. I'm a team player," Staton said.

This army veteran's eight years of service included stops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Eventually, Staton found her way to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where she is studying to become a physician assistant. Staton admitted the change was scary considering she did not know how to study well before college.

"I'm about to graduate and I've come so far as a student, I can't say I got there alone," Staton explained.

The Wisconsin native leaned on the Military and Veterans Success Center on campus, along with faculty and other students.

Later on, Staton took a role at the center to help veterans like her navigate college and benefits.

"I immediately wanted to give back because they helped me feel comfortable here at Parkside," Staton said.

In 2022, Governor Tony Evers appointed Staton to serve on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents as the non-traditional student member representative. Staton was hesitant to accept until she understood the position entailed being an advocate for other students.

As a Hispanic student, Staton wants to advocate for that community too.

While modest about her work, Staton hopes to inspire others.

"I think that's a part of my purpose in life is giving back. I just enjoy helping others," Staton said. "It's a lot I'm not going to lie, but at the same time I'm glad I didn't say no."

