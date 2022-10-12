Armor Correctional convicted in 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jury found Armor Correctional Health Services guilty on Tuesday in connection to the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas.

Thomas, 38, was an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail and died of dehydration on April 24, 2016, while in solitary confinement. He was booked into jail on shooting charges. His attorney says his water was shut off for six days prior to his death.

After a two-week trial, which began Sept. 26, Armor Correctional was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying medical records and one count of abuse or neglect of a resident of a penal institution.

According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Armor Correctional was contracted to provide medical care for inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail in 2016. An investigation found multiple former employees of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office violated jail policies and procedures, including turning off Thomas' water. The investigation also revealed the former employees failed to log his water was turned off and failed to preserve surveillance video of several days when the events occurred.

Criminal charges were issued against multiple former employees and ultimately convicted. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says multiple Armor Correctional employees failed to provide medical care to Thomas and tried to hide it by falsifying his medical records to make it appear he was cared for. The investigation found three other prisoners' medical records were falsified by Armor employees.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

